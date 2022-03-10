Pornography in a marriage has nothing positive to add to it
The more pornography you view, the more severe the damage to your brain
A friend of ours recently invited us to form part of a focus group to assist in her thesis for her doctoral studies. The theme was broadly around the effects of pornography in marital intimacy.
One of the focus group members, a neuro-psychologist, made an input around the brain functioning of a person that’s addicted. We’ll expound on it later...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.