Importance of building towards common goals in marriage

Having shared interests helps you gain a healthy perspective

One of the best marriage advices we’ve ever received in our lives was that couples should start investing early in the process of their marriage by creating shared meaning and friendship based on shared goals and dreams. The advice flew over our heads at the time, until later in marriage.



As avid students of marriage, we now can confidently tell you that marriages that last are ones where the couple creates shared meaning; where goals are set and met alongside each other. A healthy marriage involves building a life together where dreams are not only visualised but come to fruition with the mutual buy-in of the partners...