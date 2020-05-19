Small clubs to hold on to key players

To balance their books post the coronavirus crisis, will smaller clubs resort to selling their sought-after talent?

Well, this could be a solution for smaller clubs, especially those struggling with sponsors, in the aftermath of the Covid-19.

Even Cape Town City owner John Comitis thinks the next transfer window could slightly favour the big guns more than the smaller clubs.

"If you want to sell, somebody has to buy, that's the reality. There's only one or two clubs that money isn't an issue for them under this condition [of Covid-19]. And there'll be so many players available in the next window," Comitis told Sowetan.

"I don't think it's going to be a seller's market [the next transfer window]. When you had hopes of getting R3m for a player, you've to adjust your thinking because you might get nothing [meaning big guns could dictate it]."