Small clubs to hold on to key players
To balance their books post the coronavirus crisis, will smaller clubs resort to selling their sought-after talent?
Well, this could be a solution for smaller clubs, especially those struggling with sponsors, in the aftermath of the Covid-19.
Even Cape Town City owner John Comitis thinks the next transfer window could slightly favour the big guns more than the smaller clubs.
"If you want to sell, somebody has to buy, that's the reality. There's only one or two clubs that money isn't an issue for them under this condition [of Covid-19]. And there'll be so many players available in the next window," Comitis told Sowetan.
"I don't think it's going to be a seller's market [the next transfer window]. When you had hopes of getting R3m for a player, you've to adjust your thinking because you might get nothing [meaning big guns could dictate it]."
Nevertheless, the City boss reiterated he'll make sure he holds onto all his key players, hinting clubs may release fringe players as a strategy to cut costs post the Covid-19 catastrophe.
"At this stage, what we are trying to do is to keep all our best players, I think everyone is trying to do that. The sooner we go back, the less damage will be done. It's fine to sell your players, but you have to remain competitive," Comitis said.
"Every club will look at how to keep their best 16 players and look after them. We won't be able to have a luxury of having 23 players with experience. Adjustments need to be done."
On the other hand, Baroka chairman Khurishi Mphahlele insisted Bakgakga would still be reluctant to sell their creme de la creme to boost their finances.
"At the moment we are financially fine. We won't sell our best players after coronavirus. We will balance our books by not renewing the contracts of under-utilised players, whose contracts expire at the end of the season," Mphahlele said.
"At this stage, the only expense we have is salaries, so our situation is better. We are hoping it won't change for the worst."
Baroka have already started reducing their squad as they've released four players in Ranga Chivaviro, Kamogelo Mogaswa, Mogau Khwinana and Tebogo Sodi. The club confirmed the quartet's exit on Sunday.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.