×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Ten killed after two Malaysian navy helicopters collide in midair

By Reuters - 23 April 2024 - 09:30
All 10 were crew members aboard the aircraft involved in the accident, which occurred at the Lumut naval base in the western state of Perak at 9.32am.
All 10 were crew members aboard the aircraft involved in the accident, which occurred at the Lumut naval base in the western state of Perak at 9.32am.
Image: The Jakarta Post @jakpost via Twitter

Ten people were killed on Tuesday after two helicopters collided in midair during a rehearsal for a Royal Malaysian Navy parade, the navy said in a statement.

All 10 were crew members aboard the aircraft involved in the accident, which occurred at the Lumut naval base in the western state of Perak at 9.32am on Tuesday morning (0132 GMT), the navy said.

“All victims were confirmed dead at the scene and sent to the Lumut army base hospital for identification,” the navy said.

Reuters

Margate storm leaves five people dead and infrastructure damaged

Five people died in a storm that lashed Margate on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday night.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Heavy rain leaves trail of destruction on KZN south coast

Heavy rainfall hit the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday night, leaving parts of the Margate CBD, roads and businesses flooded.
News
1 week ago

eThekwini, south coast residents warned of level 5 rainfall

Level 5 rainfall is expected to batter the eThekwini metro and south coast of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, with serious destruction already reported in ...
News
1 week ago

Ukraine's army chief says eastern front under intense Russian assault

Ukraine's army chief said Moscow's forces were taking significant losses during their attacks in the east, but were also making tactical gains
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...
'Spaza shops must be audited and pay tax': Home affairs minister on new ...