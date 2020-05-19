PSL misconduct cases on ice due to Covid-19
PSL prosecutor Nande Becker has revealed that those fingered for misconduct are off the hook for now as cases are on hold due to the coronavirus lockdown.
The prosecutor has a number of outstanding cases that have to be finalised.
"Because of the travel restrictions due to Covid-19 we cannot enrol matters dealing with clubs, players, officials and even DC members who are stationed outside Gauteng," Becker said.
"We will only be able to proceed with the backlog once restrictions are lifted, especially air travel."
Last week the DC finally handed down a sentence to Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Gaston Sirino for assaulting Dean Furman and Clayton Daniels of SuperSport United.
Sirino was handed a two- match ban and a fine of R75,000, of which R25,000 is suspended for 24 months.
Becker explained that the reason the Sirino case could be completed was because it was at an advanced stage as the prosecution and defence had given final evidence in the matter.
"All the evidence had been led and we submitted written heads of argument in respect of sentence.
The other matters are part-heard, so we have to finish hearing oral evidence from witnesses first," he said.
Downs have other outstanding cases, with coach Pitso Mosimane still in hot water after accusing referees of being biased towards Kaizer Chiefs in October last year.
Some of cases before the DC
AmaZulu's Siyabonga Mbatha, Mvikeli Shoba and former assistant coach Mabhuti Khenyeza were charged in March with misconduct for harassing match official Tshidiso Maruping.
AmaZulu official Lunga Sokhela was charged, also in March, for bringing the league into disrepute for posting inappropriate and disparaging comments on social media. Cape Town City coach Jan Older Reikerink was charged in January for failing to honour mandatory post-match interviews.
Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was found guilty of getting into a scuffle with AmaZulu security officer Satchmo Ngwenya in the 2018/19 season. Sundowns failed to provide adequate security and a fan attacked Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena in the 2018/19 season.