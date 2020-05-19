PSL misconduct cases on ice due to Covid-19

PSL prosecutor Nande Becker has revealed that those fingered for misconduct are off the hook for now as cases are on hold due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The prosecutor has a number of outstanding cases that have to be finalised.

"Because of the travel restrictions due to Covid-19 we cannot enrol matters dealing with clubs, players, officials and even DC members who are stationed outside Gauteng," Becker said.

"We will only be able to proceed with the backlog once restrictions are lifted, especially air travel."