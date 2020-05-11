Ajax Cape Town chairman Efstathiou reveals 'a number of meetings' with Benni McCarthy

Ajax Cape Town chairman Ari Efstathiou says that he did hold "a number of meetings" with Benni McCarthy with a view to him coaching the GladAfrica Championship leaders‚ but the Bafana Bafana legend ultimately had intentions to continue his career in Europe.

McCarthy began his head coaching career at Ajax’s bitter rivals Cape Town City – owned by John Comitis‚ whose brother-in-law Efstathiou ousted as chairman of Ajax in a family power feud in 2013.

The ex-FC Porto and Blackburn Rovers striker showed promise as a coach‚ winning the MTN8 cup and finishing fifth in the Absa Premiership in 2017-18‚ and fourth in 2018-19.

This season City fired McCarthy in November after a string of poor results.