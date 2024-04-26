Kaizer Chiefs prodigy Mduduzi Shabalala, 20, has opened up about being compared with other youngsters from rivals teams like Orlando Pirates' Relebohile Mofokeng. Most of them have done better than him, and he blames Amakhosi's instability for derailing his progress.
In the past, Shabalala was compared with 22-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Cassius Mailula, who scored an impressive 15 goals from 31 outings last season before being sold to US Major League Soccer side Toronto. Shabalala has a measly one assist without a goal in 15 games this season, while Mofokeng, who's a year younger, has racked up three goals and four assists from as many games this term.
"Obviously, being compared with other players pushes you but our situations are not the same. I was introduced to a team that hasn't been winning and they were introduced when their teams were winning, so they had good surroundings. Going to a team like that as a youngster ... it's easy to bring your A game, but being promoted to a team where you are not identified as a youngster, it's difficult,'' Shabalala stated.
"I am happy that they compare us... so far they are better than me; I won't lie, they are doing well. We need to give them credit, but I know that with my talent, things will turn in a positive way for me."
Shabalala, who was promoted from Amakhosi's development in June 2022, refreshingly admitted that he's missed a lot of chances since becoming a first-team player. Shabalala is expected to play a role when struggling Amakhosi take on SuperSport United, who've had their fair share off poor results of late, at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (5.30pm).
"It has not been a good start for me at Chiefs. I have had ups and downs; I think I have missed a lot of chances in front of goal. Here in SA people tend to say good players are those who score goals... for me it will come at the right moment. Off the field I am working hard,'' Shabalala added.
'Chiefs' instability has derailed my progress'
Amakhosi product lagging behind his peers
Image: Grant Pitcher
