Gladys Gailey guided by football passion

"And thereafter we were allowed to talk to them and wish them all the best for the few games they played."

SA played three matches, losing 3-0 in the opening game against the hosts.

They then drew 1-all against Denmark with a goal that came via Benni McCarthy's boot.

In their last game against Saudi Arabia, they conceded two penalties and settled for a 2-2 draw. Striker Shaun Bartlett scored a brace but it was not enough to secure Bafana Bafana a place in the next round.

It was interesting to note that on the day of the interview Gailey was proudly wearing a 1998 World Cup jersey which, despite its worn-out state, she lists among her treasured earthly possessions.

She is the treasurer-general of the National African Football Supporters Association (Nafsa), a 7,000-member national body that is recognised by the PSL, Safa and the government.

Although the organisation boasts 52 branches in the country, she's proud to note that Westbury is the only "legitimate" branch.

"We are the only branch with an active bank account and we have raised funds for events like the 2002 Korea/Japan World Cup."

Nafsa is a recipient of the Special Minister's Award and Gauteng Premier's Award for contributing to the success of the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

Unfortunately, she says the situation for supporters is not rosy.

"There are cliques, discrimination and favouritism. A select few of the supporters from big clubs enjoy preferential treatment while some of us don't get invited to events like awards ceremonies.

"We have been trying to address these problems with Safa officials for years but our grievances have been falling on deaf ears."

Following her World Cup experience in France, she opened a clubhouse and bar named The Place, the first small business of its kind in South Africa. And as her business card indicates, it's "a tourism hub and the place for 2010 and beyond".

Situated on the border between Westbury and Newclare, The Place is a meeting point for supporters and an outlet where tickets for games can be collected. Patrons can also enjoy games on the huge plasma screen over drinks.

A unique establishment in South African football, every space of its inside walls is adorned with newspaper cuttings, posters, photos, jerseys, old calendars, awards and related items that document the contemporary history of South African football, cricket and rugby.

A framed Steven Pienaar jersey occupies pride of place in this permanent exhibition.

But that's not all.

A small percentage of these newspaper articles tell the story of a few of the country's music idols of yesteryear - stars like Richard Jon Smith, Neville Nash, Joy, Sipho Gumede, Harari and their young keyboard player, the late Neo Segona.

The Place is a unique gallery whose items reflect Gailey's journey as a die-hard supporter. It's also a library and museum of the South African story in sport.

"I was not consulted and never paid a cent for using my picture on their calendars," she says in reference to 2002 and 2011 calendars by multinationals Total and PricewaterhouseCoopers respectively.

"I can't even open a lawsuit against them because they are powerful and I can't afford lawyers."