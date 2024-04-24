Brawl in women's match brings 'chases sponsors away '

The much-publicised brawl in a Hollywoodbets Super League game between Royal AM and Lindelani Ladies has left KwaZulu-Natal Safa chairperson Kwenzakwakhe Ngwenya worried about the image of the province's football.
With less than a minute before the end of regulation time, a fierce brawl erupted among both sets of players on the pitch as they exchanged physical blows, prompting a full-blown fist fight at Princess Magogo Stadium. Royal were leading 2-1 when the fracas ensued in this KZN derby, which was televised live on SABC1.
The ugly scenes in KwaMashu disappointed Ngwenya, fearing the reputation of KZN football would be further tainted as this wasn't the first time violent scenes erupted in a football game in that province. Last June, the province again hogged negative headlines when several gunshots were heard during a national play-offs match between Msinga FC and Orbit College at Pietermaritzburg's Harry Gwala Stadium.
"We are really sad that violent actions in football always happen in KZN. This sends the wrong message that our province is a violent place when we are just a peace-loving province that's committed to growing the game, especially the women's game,'' Ngwenya told Sowetan yesterday.
Ngwenya also fears the brawl between Royal and Lindelani could make potential sponsors of women's football think twice.
"My biggest worry is that sponsors might not want to come on board after seeing that brawl live on national television. There have been negotiations with potential sponsors behind the scenes to come and help us in growing women's football, so now we fear that they might consider pulling out,'' Ngwenya said.
In a statement, Safa said it will analyse the referee's report before summoning both teams to a DC. "Safa has received the match commissioner's report following the incident caught live on SABC1. The referee's report will also be studied before the two teams are called into a disciplinary hearing.''
Lindelani spokesperson Sanelisiwe Radebe referred all queries to the statement they released yesterday, while Royal's communications manager Sthembiso Hlongwane ignored Sowetan's WhatsApp message after initially not answering his cellphone.
"We express profound regret for the negative impact this incident has had on the perception of our vibrant team. Violence and misconduct have no place within our ethos. To all stakeholders including Safa, league sponsors, Hollywoodbets, fellow member teams and supporters alike, we extend our sincere apology,'' said Lindelani's statement.
It's not yet clear what really sparked the fight. Five red cards were issued after this brawl.
