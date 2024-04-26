Kaizer Chiefs utility wingback Dillan Salomon has explained the stunt of shouting instructions to fellow players on the field when he's on the bench, insisting that was not to undermine interim coach Cavin Johnson but to "help the team".
Solomons and goalkeeper Brandon Petersen found themselves thrust into the limelight a few weeks ago after they were seen dishing out tactics to their teammates on the pitch when they were the reserves. Many interpreted the situation as a sign of undermining Johnson and not having faith in him as Chiefs' struggles prove endless.
"It's football, it's passion! There are players on the bench that want to give information. People are saying we think we are coaches but you're trying to help. If you are not trying to help someone, then what's the use of being part of the team? You can't be sitting on the bench and just keep quiet...that's not who I am,'' Solomons said at Naturena during a media open-day yesterday.
"I am someone who's very vocal. I am someone who wants to help and the confidence in the coach has always been there [although] it might not look like it, it might not feel like it but we know what the coach wants from us."
Amakhosi, who host SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium in the league tomorrow, have already lost 10 league games in what's proving to be a disastrous campaign. The game kicks off at 5.30pm.
The Soweto giants have lost all their last three games and they are winless in five outings, jeopardising their chances to finish in the top eight. Even so, Solomons feels they've not been that bad, saying the mood was still good in camp amid their dire form.
"The vibe in the dressing room is still positive, hopefully that will show on the field on Saturday [tomorrow]. We are not playing that bad...we are not playing bad at all. We are actually doing well in my opinion but it's just that we are not taking our chances in the final third,'' Solomons said.
Solomons explains his 'coaching': It's passion!
Defender denies Johnson's authority is being undermined
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
