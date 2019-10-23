Soccer

Kwanda Mngonyama targets possible return to Bafana

By Sihle Ndebele - 23 October 2019 - 10:24
Simon Murray of Bidvest Wits challenged by Kwanda Mngonyama of Cape Town City during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 football match between Cape Town City FC and Bidvest Wits at Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town on 2 October 2018.
Simon Murray of Bidvest Wits challenged by Kwanda Mngonyama of Cape Town City during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 football match between Cape Town City FC and Bidvest Wits at Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town on 2 October 2018.
Image: Chris Ricco / BackpagePix

Maritzburg United defender Kwanda Mngonyama is hell-bent on returning to Bafana Bafana.

Mngonyama already boasts five Bafana appearances that he amassed in the Africa Nations Championship (Chan) in 2015. The Maritzburg defender hopes to impress new Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki.

"It's my wish to get more caps with the national team, and because there's a new coach [Ntseki] we, as players, have equal chance to fight for places," said Mngonyama, who also represented SA under-23s six times.

"I believe that if I can get back to my best form I can get a Bafana call-up. However, my main goal at this stage is to do well at my club and then we will see what can follow."

New boys Stellies raid the market as far as Slovenia

Andre de Jong (Eastern Suburbs, Australia), Lehlohonolo Majoro (Wits).
Sport
1 month ago

Mngonyama also shed some light on how his switch from Cape Town City to the Team of Choice before the start of the season came about.

"I enjoyed my stay at City and there was nothing sinister about my departure. Maritzburg showed interest and they contacted City chairman John Comitis, he then asked me if I would like to move to Maritzburg, and I said yes," Mngonyama reflected.

"The reason I agreed is that I wanted to be closer to home [Clermont, Durban]. Previously [during his three loan spells between 2015 and 2017 from Mamelodi Sundowns], I enjoyed my football at Maritzburg. I know the club in and out, so I couldn't let the opportunity to come here again slip through my fingers."

The 26-year-old defender is confident they'll finish in the top eight this season.

"We have a strong team that can compete with anyone. I am positive that come end of the season we will be in the top-eight. Everyone knows what's expected of him, we all want to deliver and achieve that goal of finishing in the top eight," said the defender.

Highlands coach Owen da Gama happy with away point earned at Maritzburg

An equaliser three minutes into stoppage time on Friday ensured a share of the spoils for a relieved Highlands Park and another dose of bitter ...
Sport
2 months ago

New PSL season: Does Tinkler have enough ammunition at Maritzburg?

Maritzburg United will hope to have turned the corner after a strong finish to 2018-19 saw them produce‚ if not quite the great escape‚ certainly an ...
Sport
2 months ago

Top picks and likely flops in the PSL this season

Sowetan picks the favourites for the PSL 2019/2020 league title, as well as those that may struggle. By Tiyani wa ka Mabasa and Sihle Ndebele
Sport
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Up in flames: SA’s truckers face violence and fear on the freeway
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X