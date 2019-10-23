Kwanda Mngonyama targets possible return to Bafana

Mngonyama also shed some light on how his switch from Cape Town City to the Team of Choice before the start of the season came about.

"I enjoyed my stay at City and there was nothing sinister about my departure. Maritzburg showed interest and they contacted City chairman John Comitis, he then asked me if I would like to move to Maritzburg, and I said yes," Mngonyama reflected.

"The reason I agreed is that I wanted to be closer to home [Clermont, Durban]. Previously [during his three loan spells between 2015 and 2017 from Mamelodi Sundowns], I enjoyed my football at Maritzburg. I know the club in and out, so I couldn't let the opportunity to come here again slip through my fingers."

The 26-year-old defender is confident they'll finish in the top eight this season.

"We have a strong team that can compete with anyone. I am positive that come end of the season we will be in the top-eight. Everyone knows what's expected of him, we all want to deliver and achieve that goal of finishing in the top eight," said the defender.