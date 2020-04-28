How John Comitis won players over pay cut

It took John Comitis's negotiation skills to convince Cape Town City players to agree to salary cuts due to the Covid-19 outbreak which has halted all football since March.

City player Edmilson Dove said, with football suspended, they had to agree with chairman Comitis to take a 20% pay cut if there is no resumption of football in May.

This is despite the club still going to receive R2.5m from their monthly PSL grant.

"We can't complain a lot about that [salary cut] knowing that we are not training. One thing that we must know is that life is more important than anything," Dove told Sowetan yesterday.