How John Comitis won players over pay cut
It took John Comitis's negotiation skills to convince Cape Town City players to agree to salary cuts due to the Covid-19 outbreak which has halted all football since March.
City player Edmilson Dove said, with football suspended, they had to agree with chairman Comitis to take a 20% pay cut if there is no resumption of football in May.
This is despite the club still going to receive R2.5m from their monthly PSL grant.
"We can't complain a lot about that [salary cut] knowing that we are not training. One thing that we must know is that life is more important than anything," Dove told Sowetan yesterday.
"If there is a time that we have to think and not be selfish, it is now. The chairman had a meeting with us and we all agreed on that [salary cut] and that's what is going to happen," he said.
"There is not much to be done because whatever we think, it is about the club situation as well."
With Comitis revealing last week that one of their challenges was that their sponsor, SportPesa, has indicated that it would not be able to fulfill its financial commitment for the remainder of the season, Dove added that this was a sacrifice the players had to make.
"No one is in control of this situation [coronavirus]. It is a situation that needs all of us to be united. It is beyond the club's control."
However, the 25-year-old Mozambican player did admit that this will have an impact on their lives, having been used to earning a certain amount and now having to take a pay cut.
"I think even [for] those that are getting a lot. It will affect [us] but there is less that can be done when it comes to this situation. It is all a matter of faith and belief that this can end so that life can get back to normal, but everything will be fine hopefully."
