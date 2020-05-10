Soccer teams face mixed fortunes when it comes to players' salaries

As was bound to happen, the Covid-19 crisis has highlighted deep inequalities in how it has affected the poor opposed to those with money.

As far as making ends meet is concerned, the disease has cut a swathe through South Africans' livelihoods, and the football fraternity has not been immune. There are reports nearly every day of local football teams, PSL sides included, who are seriously considering salary cuts to keep above water, and worse, some, like GladAfrica outfit Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, who may just have to close shop.

Some, like the giants of South African football, thanks to their longevity, the deep pockets of their owners and an impressive portfolio of sponsors, seem to be weathering the storm much better.

Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, Bidvest Wits, Stellenbosch FC and Supersport United have been conspicuous by their silence.

Owners Kaizer Motaung, Irvin Khoza, Patrice Motsepe and Johann Rupert are among the country's most successful businessmen, while Wits is backed by conglomerate Bidvest and SuperSport has been rated the country's richest team.