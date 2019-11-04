Benni McCarthy did not want to end his Cape Town City career with his side in the doldrums and was hoping for a few more games to turn things around‚ SowetanLIVE can exclusively reveal.

But there is also a sense of relief for McCarthy as he quits the Premier Soccer League after a tough time motivating his players‚ clashing with his chairman and missing his family.

On Sunday‚ as Cape Town City held a spirited morning training session‚ there was no sense of the impending sack that was to come his way later in the afternoon.

McCarthy‚ who turns 42 later this month‚ spoke of his desire to turn around the ship at the club‚ who have won only once this season but also only lost three of 11 games.

There had been a bonding session between the players earlier in the week to sort out any lingering personality issues in the camp and McCarthy was looking forward to getting back to winning ways against Polokwane City in the league clash at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.

But he had a meeting with chairman John Comitis in the afternoon and jokingly said‚ “you might not see me here tomorrow”.

He had struggled in recent weeks to pick up his players after a series of disappointing results like losing at home to Chiefs in the league at Newlands after scoring an early goal‚ and putting on a spectacular first half showing and then also dropping points in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Orlando Pirates.