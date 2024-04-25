A number of military horses, including one covered in blood, ran amok on the streets of central London and injured at least four people on Wednesday.
The bizarre scenes unfolded in the heart of London, near Buckingham Palace and the seat of the British government, with the runaway animals galloping past bewildered Londoners going about their morning commute.
“A number of military working horses became loose during a routine exercise this morning [Wednesday]. All the horses have now been recovered and returned to camp,” a British army spokesperson said.
WATCH | Horses run wild in London, injuring four people
Image: PA Images
A number of military horses, including one covered in blood, ran amok on the streets of central London and injured at least four people on Wednesday.
The bizarre scenes unfolded in the heart of London, near Buckingham Palace and the seat of the British government, with the runaway animals galloping past bewildered Londoners going about their morning commute.
“A number of military working horses became loose during a routine exercise this morning [Wednesday]. All the horses have now been recovered and returned to camp,” a British army spokesperson said.
Reuters
US house speaker Johnson heckled and booed at Columbia, centre of Gaza protests
Germany to resume co-operation with Palestinian UNRWA agency
Trump to blame for abortion ‘nightmare’, Biden says in Florida
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos