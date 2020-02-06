Mayambela, Norodien join list of unemployed players

Well-travelled veteran midfielder Mark Mayambela is searching for a new home.

This after Cape Town City confirmed his departure from the club after joining them just in October last year. Mayambela is known for his stint briefs with Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship teams.

The 32-year-old has now played for nine teams in his career which include Bloemfontein Celtic, Orlando Pirates, Mpumalanga Black Aces, Djurgardens IF (Sweden), Chippa United, SuperSport United and Ajax Cape Town, with his last team being Cape Town City.

Prior to joining City in October, he has been without a club since leaving Chippa at the end of last season. And now he is back in the hunt for new club.