Mayambela, Norodien join list of unemployed players
Well-travelled veteran midfielder Mark Mayambela is searching for a new home.
This after Cape Town City confirmed his departure from the club after joining them just in October last year. Mayambela is known for his stint briefs with Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship teams.
The 32-year-old has now played for nine teams in his career which include Bloemfontein Celtic, Orlando Pirates, Mpumalanga Black Aces, Djurgardens IF (Sweden), Chippa United, SuperSport United and Ajax Cape Town, with his last team being Cape Town City.
Prior to joining City in October, he has been without a club since leaving Chippa at the end of last season. And now he is back in the hunt for new club.
With the transfer window having closed, Mayambela can still sign with any team as he is a free agent. He was joined by his ex-teammate at City, Riyaad Norodien, who was also released yesterday.
When contacted for comment, both Mayambela and Norodien refused to talk and made it clear that they won't be doing interviews.
In his brief stay at City, Mayambela made five appearances and had one assist, while Norodien, who joined the team from Pirates, made 11 starts with also one assist.
City chairman John Comitis explained the reasons for off-loading the two players. "We sat down with the technical team and thought we must have a manageable squad," Comitis told Sowetan yesterday. "We had about 27 players and the coach wanted to reduce the squad to a more manageable number and we decided that we let go of the two. That was the plan and we are happy as a club."
