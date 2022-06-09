Black-and-white thoughts from one partner in a couple poison marriages

The black-and-white mindset – a polarised thought process also known as dichotomous thinking or all-or-nothing – is a common thinking error that ravages many marriages. This happens when you see your spouse as either completely positive or completely negative, or as never doing things or as always doing things.

When your mind is thinking in absolute all-or-nothing terms, usually absolute terms like “always”, “never”, “every”, “nothing”, “either or” are used. You don’t see things holistically, but only as right or wrong, good or bad, black or white, and middle ground is not considered.

There is no “in-between” when you see your spouse or each other in an all-or-nothing way. And you may well feel they never listen to you or always display selfish behaviour or tell lies or do nothing around the house.

However, this is likely not the reality. This thinking pattern turns spouses who “suffer” from it into bitter perfectionists who get emotionally irritated by the smallest deviations from unreachable expectations.

All-or-nothing thinking usually comes with you convincing yourself that things should be different (read perfect) and then on top of that, blame your spouse for the situation.