Dealing with men’s penchant for being economical with truth

Why do men lie in marriages? First of all, everyone lies. And we all do it for several reasons depending on the circumstances. Maybe not all the time and your marriage may not quite be characterised by lies. But if we were to go through your marriage with a fine-tooth comb, we could find bits and pieces of white lies here and there at the very least.

And in a perfect world, you and your partner would be super honest with each other about everything. You wouldn’t tell half-truths or even withhold some pertinent information your spouse should know about. But in reality, that’s far from the case.

But having said that, no lie is justifiable even when someone claims to do so because they love you. Because love without the truth is hypocrisy. Lies, when found out, hurt both the recipient, your integrity and the relationship. Depending on the seriousness of it, it can cause emotional turmoil. Good relationships can only happen when there’s trust, and without trust there’s really no need to continue.

And while most people lie, no matter their gender, for some reason, men generally struggle with this behaviour the most in marriages and dating relationships. And because of that, much of what we’ll be saying is directed more at men than women.

Let’s explore some of the reasons.

He’s a people pleaser. Of course you already know this. There are many reasons we tell others what we think they want to hear, especially our partners. One of the most common and precarious habits we observe in couples is the popular behaviour of telling your spouse what they want to hear rather than what you need, want, think and feel.

When he goes along with you rather than engaging on a real and authentic level, it builds a marriage with unsteady stilts that can topple at any time. By telling you what he thinks you want to hear, he avoids chances of disappointing you and hopes to see you happy all the time.