Unromantic conversations you need to have before getting married
Ability to genuinely communicate beliefs, goals and thoughts maximises success of nuptials
Forget what you’ve read somewhere, there’s no way to “divorce-proof” marriage. The advice is as misguided as it is ignorant.
Ultimately, a couple is made up of two grown people whose individual uniqueness and fallible natures make them highly unpredictable. Add to it the fact that they’re coming from completely different backgrounds. No matter how dedicated and attentive one partner may be, if the other no longer wants to be married, it will end...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.