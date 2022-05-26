Unromantic conversations you need to have before getting married

Ability to genuinely communicate beliefs, goals and thoughts maximises success of nuptials

Forget what you’ve read somewhere, there’s no way to “divorce-proof” marriage. The advice is as misguided as it is ignorant.



Ultimately, a couple is made up of two grown people whose individual uniqueness and fallible natures make them highly unpredictable. Add to it the fact that they’re coming from completely different backgrounds. No matter how dedicated and attentive one partner may be, if the other no longer wants to be married, it will end...