Don't let money ruin your marriage when the wife earns more

Men need to relinquish their traditional breadwinner status and see household income as common responsibility

More than a third of income-generating women in SA out-earn their partners. While this is mainly credited to women economic empowerment and employment equity laws, it’s not surprising when you consider other factors.



While a huge percentage of men languish in jail, liquor stores and dropping out of school, about an equal proportion of women find means for self-empowerment to live. More women in SA pass matric and graduate with university degrees every year than men...