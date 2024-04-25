×

Columnists

SOWETAN | Shed thugs in women football

25 April 2024 - 12:50
A fight broke out during the Hollywoodbets Super League game between Royal AM and Lindelani Ladies at Princess Magogo Stadium.
Image: SCREENGRAB / SABC1

Just when we thought our women’s football was fast picking up and on an upward trajectory, disturbing images came through at the weekend showing a full-on fist fight which tarnished the game’s image.

During a Hollywoodbets match between Royal AM and Lindelani, which was broadcast on SABC1, players engaged in a melee which resulted in punches being thrown, both sets of players exchanging blows. It was shameful to watch.

SA football has a history of violence, obviously emanating from the history of this country, but what we saw on Sunday was probably a first in the women’s game. It must be nipped in the bud immediately before it becomes the norm.

Women football in SA is in its infancy, as some clubs are only now starting to assemble women teams, and the league in which this fracas happened is not even three years old. Betting company Hollywoodbets came on board as a sponsor, definitely not expecting the kind of publicity which Royal and Lindelani dished up.

It is good that the teams have since apologised for the brawl, with Lindelani releasing a statement in which they “expressed profound regret for the negative incident” and condemning the violence. Safa,  whose umbrella the league falls under, promised to get to the bottom of it,  also acknowledging it could well chase sponsors away, as we reported yesterday.

But only stern action, not rhetoric, can ensure this kind of misbehaviour is not seen again. A disciplinary action should be instituted against players and personnel who were directly involved from either side, and all should be appropriately sanctioned. We understand the referee on the day issued as many as five red cards, but that can never be enough.

Unfortunately, a violent act like that should see harsher sentences, such as a lengthy ban from the game or even a complete ban where no remorse is shown or chances of rehabilitation look remote.

Women football has decried unequal treatment and poor resources for too long. Our national side, Banyana Banyana, showed they can achieve in spite of the known limitations and lack of facilities usually afforded to their male counterparts.

Future Banyana players should look to build on that success instead of engaging in acts of senseless violence. It is for that reason that we call for authorities to send a strong message to everyone involved in Sunday’s fracas.

