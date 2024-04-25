×

Letters

READER LETTER | Construction mafias disrupt housing delivery

25 April 2024 - 13:10
Image: 123RF/Iuliia Mikhalitskaia

The rogue elements that continue to disrupt service delivery in some parts of Gauteng pose a new challenge in terms of service delivery. The ugly scenes of service delivery disruption leave a bitter taste.

It is a bitter taste because the government intends to provide platform for small businesses to thrive and deliver basic needs at the same time. However, rogue elements conflict with the norms and standards of common sense.

These disruptions irritate the lives of people who are entirely dependent on the government to deliver houses, however, all that is put on hold and compromised by selfish criminals who are interfering with the construction.

They must be called for what they are, illicit groups and illegal business forums that interfere with service delivery, not only in housing projects but with the construction of schools and hospitals and even the delivery of health services as well.

Government must take tough actions to face challenges posed by these criminal forums or so-called construction mafias. Certainly, efforts are made to engage law enforcement agencies to put a stop to this madness of entitlement, but it is not enough.

The legitimate business forum must be given an opportunity to legally do business with the government, however, non-legitimate business forums must be locked behind bars. Their criminal impact on construction projects is putting the government at odds with communities it is supposed to serve.

These unscrupulous, armed and dangerous business forums present a significant risk to projects within Gauteng  while others cooperate well with stakeholders; be it as it may, any disruptive activities are a delay to an elderly person who has been waiting for a house or in need of health services.

Sithembiso Mkhize, email

