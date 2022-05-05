Lies, mistrust and dishonesty can do irreparable damage to your marriage

Deceit breaks down trust, leading to lack of intimacy in relationships before total breakdown

At some point in life, everyone is a victim of a lie. And in marriage, you’ve either been told a lie, or were a source of a lie, whether in the form of half-truth, hiding important information, withholding some facts on a particular issue from your spouse, or told just a plain good-old white lie.



A white lie is when you’d say, “I’m fine”, when you’re actually not; or glowingly compliment an unwanted gift from your spouse in the name of being nice. Or it could be as serious as not revealing the entirety of your conversation with your relative about your spouse; or being dishonest about your past; or unplanned spending you conceal from your spouse. The truth is that lies and dishonesty affects the trust element of relationships...