Chemistry, romance fizzle out in marriages but love can last

When your spouse is your hero, your heart will follow

One of the most common statements we’ve heard, all too often in our engagements with especially young couples, is: “There’s no more chemistry between us. I don’t think we’re a good fit.”



It’s so much easier said than taking a look in the mirror and figuring out why this person you once loved, adored and actually liked, is now more of a turn-off than the turn-on they used to be...