×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

Chemistry, romance fizzle out in marriages but love can last

When your spouse is your hero, your heart will follow

19 May 2022 - 08:20
Mo and Phindi Relationship Thursdays

One of the most common statements we’ve heard, all too often in our engagements with especially young couples, is: “There’s no more chemistry between us. I don’t think we’re a good fit.”

It’s so much easier said than taking a look in the mirror and figuring out why this person you once loved, adored and actually liked, is now more of a turn-off than the turn-on they used to be...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case