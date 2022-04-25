It's a 'true full circle moment' as Ayanda MVP returns to Y to host afternoon drive show

Ayanda MVP is returning to commercial youth radio station, Y, as the host of the afternoon drive show, replacing fan-favourite Khutso Theledi.

Theledi left the show last month and joined Mo Flava on Metro FM’s popular breakfast show.

Fresh from her departure from 947, Ayanda will host the Home Run. Born Ayanda Mdluli, the vibrant and funky broadcaster was last on Y station in 2016. She will host the afternoon drive show with producer and one of the station’s contributors DJ Flax.

The show is set to make its debut on May 3, airing Mondays to Fridays from 3pm to 6pm.

“I’m beyond excited to be back at Y. I’m a music-driven broadcaster; most of my content is about artists and their tracks that are fire,” Ayanda said.

“This new show gives me the platform to continue being purposeful and intentional with my love for music both on radio and the decks. I’ve been working towards an opportunity like this. And the time has finally arrived for me to host drive show on Y. It’s time to hear what Ayanda MVP is really made of Molifeng!”

Phindi Ziqubu, content manager at Y, described Ayanda's return to the station as a “true full circle moment”.

“Over the last few years she had honed her broadcasting skills, increased her personal brand and has gone from strength to strength ... and she remains a true embodiment of youth culture," said Ziqubu. "We are confident that our audience will be just as thrilled about her return as we are.”

DJ Flax said he was looking forward to the next chapter of content creation as Home Run with Ayanda is all about entertainment and pushing boundaries.