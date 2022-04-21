A healthy marriage requires partners to be on the same level of maturity

In our theory for a healthy marriage, which we discuss in our book – Stuff We Wish We Knew Before Getting Married – in-depth, we outline three fundamental elements of compatibility your marriage should have. One of them is to share relatively equal levels of maturity with your partner.



This is a choice you make of an individual before you get married. But many couples are already stuck with immature partners and they married them in spite of their immaturity...