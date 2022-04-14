Perseverance a key ingredient to a lasting marriage

Love is a journey of fun and hard times, joy and pain

One bit of marriage advice that has become so annoying to couples in general, and women specifically, is that we must persevere to achieve a successful marriage. The advice has become somewhat of a saying at African weddings especially, and it goes something like: “Kuyabekezelwa emshadweni” (you persevere in marriage).



The advice is often directed to the bride more than the groom, and comes across as if women must persevere through – and almost endure – any painful behaviour the groom displays and she can’t leave...