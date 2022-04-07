Standing up for your spouse in public is good, but minus brutish behaviour

Ask your partner how they'd want to be defended outside home to avoid domestic conflict

One of the most disturbing thoughts about that Will Smith’s clap of Chris Rock at the recent Academy Awards was how divided the opinions are to two clear sides about the incident.



There are people admiring Smith for “defending” his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, while others are scolding him for his violent behaviour – even following a joke that poked fun at his wife’s health condition...