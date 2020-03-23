Insurers losing grip on car owners

South African consumers will soon enjoy the right to take their cars to any reputable and independent workshop of their choice to have their cars repaired and serviced.

Gone are the days when car dealers used to make consumers believe that original parts could only be procured from the original manufacturer and that those acquired from independent workshops were inferior.

Even the insurance industry will no longer refer consumers to their preferred panelbeaters to avoid collusion and to prevent consumers' cars from being repaired with supposedly inferior parts.

The Competition Commission released draft guidelines for competition in the South African Automotive Aftermarket Industry for comment last month.

The public was required to submit their comments by March 16, however, the deadline has since been extended to a later date following the recent announcements around Covid-19.

Sipho Mthombeni of the Competition Commission says the new date for the submissions would be announced soon.

The objective of the guidelines is to promote principles and remedies that allow all reputable and independent workshops to have an opportunity to do services and maintenance work, mechanical repairs and motor vehicle repairs within the period covered by the motor vehicle warranty.

The guidelines will also increase consumers' right to choose where to take their vehicle with an affordable price.