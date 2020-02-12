Anglo American accused of leaving community destitute

Anglo American, the world's largest primary producer of platinum, is accused of negotiating with the Magobading community in bad faith, leaving them destitute for 18 years.

The community was allegedly cajoled into selling their livestock and giving up their farms.

Selebalo Mathabatha, 42, of Magobading in Limpopo, said Anglo American relocated 96 families from their ancestral land in 2002 to give the mining giant an opportunity to mine platinum.

He said Anglo American made numerous promises to the community to persuade them to give up their ancestral land until they agreed.

Mathabatha said he had refused to be moved as he wanted to know what was in it for them.

"Without even blinking their eyes, they said we were going to be the first ones to be considered for employment, training in mining and awarded tenders without [them] being tendered," he said.

Mathabatha said before they were relocated, they had livestock and farms and were ploughing enough to make a living but were forced to sell their livestock as Anglo American did not want them to take the animals with to the new location.