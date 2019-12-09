Insurer won't pay child maintenance

Old Mutual is accused of defying a court order to pay a child maintenance after a father signed a consent and maintenance order in December 2018.

However, Old Mutual said it was following the law and is willing to engage with the maintenance officer to resolve the matter for the benefit of the affected child.

A 49-year-old mother said Old Mutual was ordered to pay maintenance arrears and a lump sum into the high court's account to allow the Guardian's Fund to pay maintenance for her child. However, Old Mutual told the court that the law does not allow it to pay future maintenance to her child, though its client consented to do so, she said.

The mother from Phuthaditjhaba in the Free State took the father to the maintenance court because she is unemployed and was battling to maintain their child. The father later resigned from work and decided to lock his pension fund into an investment account with Old Mutual.

This made it impossible for him to maintain the child and he told her to ask her father to step in as a grandfather. "He said the law states that if neither parent can maintain the child, the duty to support will pass on to the child's grandparents and that I must talk to my father about his responsibilities as a grandparent."

She then approached the maintenance court again, which helped her trace her ex-boyfriend's pension fund at Old Mutual's investment account, she said.

"He invested R326,552 into a fixed account to avoid maintaining his child," she said.

She said the father of her child then instructed Old Mutual to pay her a once-off R5,800 for maintenance arrears and to pay a further R44,200 into the Master of the High Court's Guardian's Fund account for future maintenance.

The Master of the High Court was ordered to pay R800 into the mother's account every month for the upbringing of her child as soon as Old Mutual paid, she said.

On receipt of the court order, Old Mutual told the magistrate's court that it will activate the once-off payment for the arrears maintenance, but cannot process the payment for future maintenance.