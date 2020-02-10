Road accident victims left in lurch despite R14bn kitty

Year after year, Consumer Line receives numerous complaints against unscrupulous lawyers who keep road accident victims' compensation for years without disclosing this to the Road Accident Fund claimants.

On the other hand, the Road Accident Fund is accused of not paying road accident victims what is due to them within the requisite six months waiting period after the request for payment is made.

What muddies the water is that the state-owned entity announced that it has over R17bn in unpaid claims last week Thursday.

Despite their struggle, the RAF also announced it has doubled the amount that the South Africans can claim for loss of income a year after they were involved in a road accident.

On the other hand, the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia) is making it difficult for victims who enlist the help of lawyers to access their settlement information from the RAF.

This is a sad reality and adds salt to the wounds of accident victims.

A case in point is that of Vanessa Mngomezulu of Ebony Park in Midrand.

The mother of two was compensated R2.7m in 2018 after she was injured in a road accident that left her with a broken hip and a paralysed leg, causing her employer to terminate her employment due to ill health.

Mngomezulu, 32, was travelling from work with her father on a rainy night when a truck skipped a red traffic light and collided with the car in which she was a passenger, she said.

She was hospitalised for six months and discharged after surgeons inserted a plate to replace her broken hip, she said .

Mngomezulu said her aunt later referred her to Mamokgale Chuene Attorneys for help shortly after she was discharged in 2014.

Because of her injuries, she could not walk and a lawyer representing Mamokgale Chuene Attorneys later visited her at home, she said.

The law firm successfully lodged a claim with the RAF and a settlement was reached for her to be paid R2.7m for general damages and loss of income.

The lawyer did not disclose this, prompting her to inquire about her compensation with the RAF as it was the fourth year after she had lodged her claim.

"I was shocked when I discovered in June 2018, which was six months after the attorney had kept my money without telling me," Mngomezulu sad.

Upon inquiring, her attorney only paid her R100,000 adding that her money was kept safe in a trust account, she said.

"Our agreement was that they would deduct their 25% contingency fee and pay the rest into my bank account and not into their trust account," she said.

After reporting the lawyer to the Law Society of the Northern Provinces, the law firm started paying the money in dribs and drabs, she said.

"My balance is R1.4m and I can't access the R700,000 they deposited in January as my bank needs proof of payment and I can't find them since they have moved offices without leaving a forwarding address," Mngomezulu said.

In another case, Nolwandle Mabele accuses the RAF of not honouring its undertaking to pay her compensation of R1.5m within the agreed six months after an award was made.