Estate agency board accused of not doing its job

The Estate Agency Affairs Board (EAAB), which was set up to protect consumers, has been accused of failing a home buyer who was swindled out of his money six years ago.

The agency's core function is to manage and control the Estate Agents Fidelity Fund in the interest of the public and estate agents it has registered but all that Bernard Dludlu has received from it is a litany of lies and excuses instead of redress for two years, Dludlu says.

Dludlu, 46, of Rosettenville, wanted to buy a house that was advertised for sale in 2014 when he met Willy Kalala of Southern People Properties.

Dludlu, a father of three, said Kalala assisted him to apply for finance, which was approved by Absa Bank, and around August 2014 he paid the estate agent a deposit of R89,960 following the signing of an offer to purchase.

Due to a delay in registering the house in Dludlu's name, the deal fell through but the estate agent did not refund him.

"Two years later, I approached the EAAB to lodge a complaint and following a committee of inquiry, the estate agent pleaded guilty to theft of my deposit and paid back R10,000," he said.