Scientific facts must prevail over false prophecies if we are to defeat Covid-19

During a catastrophic health crisis, such as the current coronavirus, the greatest threat is man's capacity to understand things - to reason.

When animals are engulfed by a plague, they don't seek to explain whatever afflicts them; for, unlike us humans, animals don't have the capacity to understand things. Ordinarily, the capacity to understand things should be our advantage over animals. Paradoxically, the opposite is the case.

When animals are threatened by a pandemic, we humans think for them. We are able to quarantine them, test vaccines on them, and conduct experiments on them without the animals trying to find their own solutions.

That is not the case with us humans. When we are threatened by a pandemic, we listen to a medical doctor with one ear while the other ear listens to chancers who manufacture their own fake explanations and solutions.