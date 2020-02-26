Desperate man loses R32000 to fraudsters

The so-called "419" scammers will always find a way of depriving Sowetan readers of their money.

If they are not selling dogs which never arrive to the buyers after paying the purchase price, they are scamming those who are searching for love on the internet or in need of funding.

Common to this scam is that the fraudsters get the victim to send money upfront by promising them huge amounts of money they would receive later if they co-operate.

Since 2017 until December last year, Kenneth Makitla, 32, of Mamelodi in Tshwane has lost R32,000 which he paid in advance to what he believed was a China Development Bank.

Makitla was looking for funding when he responded to a Linkedin account which he believed was a legitimate account of education minister Angie Motshekga.

Little did he know that it belonged to hoodlums who were praying for desperate people like him, he said.

Makitla, who is involved in development projects, said he needed to do food gardening project around schools, particularly in Dennilton in Sekhukhune, Limpopo.

He said the person pretending to be Motshekga asked him to provide his proposal for their consideration and it was in turn forwarded to China Development Bank.

The unscrupulous individuals who scammed Makitla were organised in that they also responded to him with a letter bearing China Development Bank's logo.