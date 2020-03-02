Leaky boot among host of car troubles

Every time it rains, Hetisani Baloyi gets worried because water gets into the boot of her 2018 VW Polo and soaks the back seat.

She bought the second-hand car from BB Polokwane Nissan in December for R300,000, she said.

Baloyi, 32, from Tiyane village in Giyani, Limpopo, said the car had only clocked 8000km and looked fairly new when she bought it.

She is so frustrated by the defects on her car that she is trying hard to get the vehicle exchanged or to terminate her contract with Motor Finance Corporation (MFC), a division of Nedbank.

The mother of three said she was sold a dud.

She said the salesman who sold her the car never disclosed to her that it was previously involved in an accident.

Though Consumer Line is not an expert in assessing cars, we managed to detect defects on the car when Baloyi visited our offices.

When you switch on the car's air-conditioner, you are certain to get sprayed by shards of glass.

Water enters the rear lights when it's raining and it is the same with the boot.

On taking a closer look, Consumer Line noted that the back doors are not properly aligned with the front ones.

She said water seeps through the seams of the boot even after it's being washed at the car wash.

If it rains heavily and the car is parked outside the water could fill up the boot, she said.