Retirement fund billions unclaimed

Billions of rands remain unclaimed in Metropolitan coffers and they are dying to pay them out to the beneficiaries, Consumer Line has discovered.

If you have ever taken out a retirement policy and cancelled it without claiming, that money is still yours and you are entitled to claim it.

More than 4.5 million South Africans have R42bn in unclaimed retirement savings and insurance policy benefits, as reported by unclaimedbenefit.co.za.

Consumer line only spoke to Metropolitan so far.

To help solve this problem, Metropolitan will be embarking on a national roadshow to reach out to communities to reunite unclaimed benefits with the rightful beneficiaries.

Metropolitan's head of Life Event Solutions, Deidre Wolmarans, said over the last four years Metropolitan has traced beneficiaries and paid out more than R1.5bn in unclaimed benefits.

The remaining R40.5bn is owed to clients of other insurance companies, Wolmarans said.

She said over the last three years, more than 26,000 claimants were paid out.

Metropolitan is now calling on all South Africans who are unsure whether they may have benefits due to them or to their family members to get in touch, she said.

"The legislated definition of unclaimed benefits is a benefit that has not been paid to or claimed by a member within 24 months from the date it became due for payment or claiming," she said.

Explaining how the R40bn had accumulated, Wolmarans said unclaimed benefits can occur for several reasons, for example, the contact details on record may be incorrect or beneficiaries may not be aware of the benefits due to them.

"Other reasons could include poor record keeping by funds or administrators, or simply because members of retirement funds are uninformed about their withdrawal benefits if they resign, are dismissed or retrenched and are unsure how to claim their benefits," she said.