'Fund never paid me twice'

Abacus Umbrella Provident Fund is accused of maladministration, harassment and wrongful attachment of a former member's goods when they should have been more careful when transferring her funds to another administrator.

Lucy Msiza-Moteko, 58, of Soweto, had a rude awakening when the liquidators of Abacus Pension Fund wrongfully attached her furniture two months ago.

Her previous pension fund administrators obtained a judgment against her without notification and wrongfully attached and damaged her goods before changing the locks of her house, she said.

Msiza-Moteko's problem started in 2008 after she resigned from her previous employer, CHC Chemicals.

Her pension fund was administered by two companies, R54,909 was at Lifesense and R113,342 at Abacus Umbrella Fund, she said. She received her total payout of R168,251, which she was grateful for.

"At the time of payment, the employer was transferring the employees to another administrator and I had completed the transfer form way before my resignation," Msiza-Moteko said.

"Three years later, without any letter of demand, Abacus Umbrella Fund issued summons claiming R113,342 from me with the assumption that I have been paid twice."

She said at the time she tried contacting Abacus without success and in the same period her tax consultant indicated that she owed Sars over R100,000 because of the duplication of payment, even though there's no prove that she was paid twice.