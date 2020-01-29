Why tenants need to inspect before moving in

Whether you are a seasoned landlord or new property owner, renting out your precious asset can be a nerve-wracking experience. And if you are a potential tenant, you also want to know your rights before signing on the dotted line and booking a moving service.

This includes taking occupation of a clean, painted property that is pest free.

One of the most important things after paying a deposit is for the tenant and the landlord to jointly inspect the dwelling and draw up a list of any defects to determine the landlord's responsibility for rectification.

Many tenants do not know this and forfeit their deposits because they are unable to prove they found the place in a dilapidated state.

Ronald Ngam, 44, is one consumer going through such an experience.

Ngam, who was studying towards a doctorate in human studies at Wits University, said he was a subtenant of unit 71 at Macanudo complex in Strubens Valley, west of Johannesburg.

He paid his rent to the main tenant, who in turn did not pay it to the estate agent, causing arrears to accrue every time he defaulted. "I then negotiated with Maria Garcia of Only Realty to take over the lease agreement as I was the one paying the rent anyway," he said.