Pensioners press harder for long-awaited payouts

Its been four years since the state had agreed to compensate government employees who suffered financial discrimination during the apartheid era.

Seventeen former workers at Garankuwa Hospital (now George Mukhari Hospital) approached Consumer Line to air the frustration they encounter whenever they try to claim what they believe is rightfully theirs.

At the end of 2018, the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) passed a resolution allowing for the closing out of the process which was started back in 2000.

The process was to compensate female teachers and other female employees who went on maternity leave and on return were admitted to the Temporary Employees Pension Fund and former homelands employees.

Abel Sibande, 59, of Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, said he and the other former George Mukhari Hospital employees were the victims of the 1992 striking employees. They were dismissed from work but later taken back between October and November the same year, Sibande said.

He said unbeknown to them they had forfeited their pension fund they had contributed before the July 1992 strike.