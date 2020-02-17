Swindler vows to repay clients for selling a pension dream

A 150 Mpumalanga consumers who were swindled of R1,500 each under the pretext that they would get surplus pension from the Metal Industries Benefit Funds Administrators (MIBFA) might soon be

refunded their money.

The pensioners and beneficiaries have paid a total of R225,000 into the Capitec Bank account of advocate Takalani Mulovhedzi of Takalani Mulovhedzi Debtcol Pty Ltd, who admitted to Consumer Line last Friday that he had no intention to assist them claim any surplus pension.

The pensioners and beneficiaries consist of former teachers, mine workers, domestic workers and farm worker and security guards and cannot have their surplus fund administered by MIBFA, as Mulovhedzi led them to believe.

Consumer Line also discovered that he used the MIBFA logo to mislead his victims into believing that he was capable of claiming hundreds of thousands of rands on their behalf.

One of them, John Mkhabela, 53, a former teacher, said he was recruited by Solomon Madoka, another teacher, who told him he has met an advocate who could help them claim surplus pension. The two teachers were later employed as agents to recruit people in their neighbourhood.

Mkhabela, of Nelspruit, said he recruited 78 people who paid R1,500 each into Mulovhedzi's account.

To authenticate the scam, Mulovhedzi asked them to sign over power of attorney, history of their employment, stamped identity and proof of residence documents and bank statement to enable him to deposit their surplus, said the pensioners.

They were also shown emails with the MIBFA logo confirming the members' claimable amounts.

"On the strength of this people paid their R1,500 and some borrowed from friends and relatives thinking their money would be paid within three months, "Mkhabela said.

Three of Mulovhedzi's agents said they signed contracts in which he undertook to pay them 5% of the R1,500 paid and of the total amount received from the surplus fund. The advocate even made an undertaking to pay the monthly instalments on Mkhabela's car only to renege a month later, Mkhabela said.

"He also issued a cheque of R15,000 to pay my commission in September last year but it bounced," Mkhabela said.

Eugine Phiri a third agent, said she recruited 10 people and was never paid her commission and her clients are threatening to attach her assets to compensate for the R1,500 they paid for nothing.

Phiri said she made a claim for her child as a beneficiary of her late husband, who had worked as a security guard.