Training authority coughs up at last

The Local Government Sector Education and Training Authority (LGSETA) has been accused of exploiting 28 trainees whose stipends totalling R658,000 have not been paid for the past seven months.

However, their worries are now over. The LGSETTA last Friday paid their money following Consumer Line's intervention.

The education sector authority provides a platform to facilitate the training and up-skilling of various employees and people involved in local government structures, as well as unemployed South Africans.

Josia Moloto, 36, of Mokopane, Limpopo, approached Consumer Line after his lone battle to get his monthly stipend of R2,500 got him nowhere.

Moloto said he was among a group of 44 students who did an apprenticeship with Better Best Stills Company and Taining Centre in Mokopane, Limpopo. The company is sponsored by LGSETA.

He said of the 44 learners, only 28 met the required performance to qualify for the monthly stipends.

He said in July last year, Margaret Marakala, a provincial manager at Limpopo, agreed that R658,000 would be paid to the learners, but no payment has been made until now, Moloto said.

He said their contract started in November 2015, ending in August 2018 with unpaid seven-month stipend.

About this amount, Moloto said they have had unfruitful meetings with LGSETA because it made promises it could not honour.

Moloto said LGSETA professed to play a key role in service delivery, and in improving people's lives, but did the opposite.

"How do they improve our lives if we have not received our seven month stipends since 2018, and surely this is not an excellent service delivery they can brag about?"

Moloto and Caneth Moitsi, 31, and other 24 interns, said they responded to an advert in which Better Best needed interns.

Moitsi was later placed at a firm in Klerksdorp, in North West.