Pastor claims education fund was drained illegally

Not checking your investment monthly, especially your 32- day investment account, could be suicidal.

Pastor Joseph Themba Vilakazi, 62, of Mondeor, Johannesburg, is hopping mad that his investment of R270,000 he had invested for his son, who matriculated with six distinctions recently, is missing.

Vilakazi said he last received his investment statements in 2011 and never inquired about the lack of communication from Nedbank as he had not notified them of any withdrawal. Though the bank claims that he withdrew the money nine years ago, there is no proof that he signed the withdrawal form.

Vilakazi said he did not know how he would fund his son's tertiary education as he had been banking on his investment to do so. He said he discovered that the money was fraudulently withdrawn in November when he approached the bank to place a withdrawal notice. A bank official told him his account was closed in 2011 when his money was transferred into his business account.

"I did not even receive an SMS notification to alert me that money was deposited into my account," Vilakazi said.