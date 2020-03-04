Expo to help ratify consumer rights

Consumer rights are human rights, but they are trampled upon daily, with hapless victims left helpless each time they enter into contracts.

Many lack knowledge about the steps to take before and upon the experience of the abuse of their rights.

Consumer Line can share countless examples of the rights of consumers that are violated on a daily basis. Abuse of garnishee orders is still the order of the day, leaving uninformed consumers paying the same debt more than 10 times.

In some instances, life-time savings get spent on useless degrees because the institutions the students enrolled with are not registered with the South African Quality Institute.

Sometimes the perpetrators of unfair business practices do not even realise the psychological and emotional trauma they cause to families they sold the houses they may never occupy.

The effects on these homeless families is often devastating, resulting in interpersonal strains and potential collapse of traditional family bonds and relationships.