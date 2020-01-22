Old Mutual to pay hit-and-run victim

Old Mutual has had a change of heart and agreed to pay a claim it was accused of rejecting unfairly.

Alice Mametja, 36, had parked her car safely at Paledi Mall in Mankweng, Limpopo, only to find it damaged on her return in a hit-and-run incident.

She lodged a claim for damages, knowing that she was covered to restore her car to the condition in which it was before the hit-and-run.

To her surprise, her claim was rejected on the grounds that it was a hit-and-run.

"I went through my policy contract and I could not find such a clause," said the mother of three.

Mametja said she was aggrieved and disappointed because her claim was rejected on the grounds that are not even stipulated on the contract. Mametja said she recalled the story of the aggrieved family which took the corpse of their beloved one to Old Mutual offices, which compelled them to settle the claim.

"I read a story where Old Mutual refused to pay a funeral claim last year until the bereaved family took the corpse to their offices and it was then settled. I never thought I would be next in line to have a claim refused," she said.

She said she would never blame that family for doing so.