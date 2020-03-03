Menzi Ngubane dumped from Isibaya

Veteran actor Menzi Ngubane has been booted from yet another top show.

The star that was one of the popular 16 actors that were fired in 2014 from local soapie Generations has been let go from his current role on Isibaya.

While viewers were left reeling last night after Nomzamo Mbatha's much-loved character Thandeka Zungu was killed off, Sowetan can confirm that Ngubane's villainous former taxi boss Judas Ngwenya is next.

However, Mzansi Magic yesterday insisted that there was no drama behind his exit and cited story-line development as the reason for showing him the door.

"Menzi Ngubane is leaving Isibaya. He has been playing the character of Judas Ngwenya on the show for four years. He will be killed this week," Philly Kubheka, HOD for PR & publicity Local Entertainment Channels said.