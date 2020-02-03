House robbery exposes dangers of nondisclosure

A written contract cannot be cancelled verbally. It has to be in writing, signed by the contracting parties and the reason for the cancellation has to be valid.

Nondisclosure of a vital point which goes to the core of the contract is one of the valid reasons for cancellation.

Vincent Malebye, 33, of Diepkloof had just taken occupation of the home he intended to buy when thieves forcefully gained entry into the house last month with the intention to rob his family.

He struggled to cancel the sale, but his nightmare is now over as the seller released them from the contract a day after Consumer Line stepped in.

Consumer Line saved Malebye and his wife, Nthabi, the R860,000 they would have paid for a house that is located in a crime-infested area.

Malebye said that during their negotiations to buy the house, he had asked the sales agent representing Remax All Stars about the crime levels in the area and was assured it was a quiet and safe place.

He and his wife, Nthabi, proceeded to sign the contact and paid a R5,000 deposit to the transferring attorneys to show their serious intent.

"We were told by the agent and later the attorneys that the immediate occupation of the property while registration is under way without paying rent," said Malebye.

The contact was signed in October and they moved in on November 30. But they had a rude awakening a month later.