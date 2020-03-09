Ernst Middendorp blames Chiefs' 'mindset' for defeat

Should Chiefs end up being pipped to the title, it's without a doubt that it's games like Saturday's home defeat to struggling AmaZulu that would haunt them the most.

The 0-1 defeat left Chiefs unmoved on top of the table on 48 points from 22 games. But with two games in hand, second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns trail Amakhosi by seven points, and if they win both their games in hand the gap will just be a point.

To say that as log leaders it's shocking to lose at home to relegation candidates is an understatement. But with the below- par performance Chiefs put in at FNB Stadium, it was always going to be difficult to emerge victorious. Bonginkosi Ntuli, netting his 12th of the campaign, managed the match's only goal.

After the encounter, Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp didn't beat about the bush and insinuated his players underestimated Usuthu. The German admitted they lacked mental strength.