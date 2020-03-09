Ernst Middendorp blames Chiefs' 'mindset' for defeat
Should Chiefs end up being pipped to the title, it's without a doubt that it's games like Saturday's home defeat to struggling AmaZulu that would haunt them the most.
The 0-1 defeat left Chiefs unmoved on top of the table on 48 points from 22 games. But with two games in hand, second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns trail Amakhosi by seven points, and if they win both their games in hand the gap will just be a point.
To say that as log leaders it's shocking to lose at home to relegation candidates is an understatement. But with the below- par performance Chiefs put in at FNB Stadium, it was always going to be difficult to emerge victorious. Bonginkosi Ntuli, netting his 12th of the campaign, managed the match's only goal.
After the encounter, Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp didn't beat about the bush and insinuated his players underestimated Usuthu. The German admitted they lacked mental strength.
"We have definitely not picked up a huge opportunity to make a step into the right direction. We had a lot of moments where we were just too casual. The question marks are there, how can this [losing to AmaZulu] happen? It has something to do with the mindset," Middendorp lamented.
Beating their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates prior to the AmaZulu match had raised expectations that Chiefs had what it takes to maintain their top spot. But losing to Usuthu now casts doubt on their title credentials. Interestingly, Middendorp maintained he never felt they were running away with the title at any point. The German indirectly warned the Amakhosi faithful against celebrating prematurely.
"No, no I don't need this, I never asked for this [to be praised for being top of the log]. I am quite realistic at any time and I keep the balance, winning or losing I am not running around celebrating."
Chiefs next host an inconsistent Wits on March 18.
