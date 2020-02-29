Jabu Mahlangu remains convinced Kaizer Chiefs will not win the PSL

Jabu Mahlangu has once again stuck his neck out and said he does not believe that his former club Kaizer Chiefs will win the league this season.

Mahlangu said even though long-time leaders Chiefs are still at the top of the Absa Premiership‚ he has not changed his mind about his erstwhile employers’ chances of ending a long wait for the title in May.

“I really don’t think Chiefs will win the league this season. Not anymore‚” the forthright Mahlangu said.

“A lot of teams now have figured how Chiefs operate‚ with no plan B into their game approach.”

Chiefs face traditional rivals Orlando Pirates at a sold-out FNB Stadium on Saturday and Mahlangu identified the players he believes are likely to dominate proceedings.

“The Pirates players to look out for are [Gabadinho] Mhango‚ Ben Motshwari and [Luvuyo] Memela‚” he said.

“Chiefs’ players to look out for are [Samir] Nurkovic‚ [Leonardo] Castro and [Khama] Billiat.”

Chiefs‚ who have seen their league lead slashed from nine to four points in the past fortnight‚ are under pressure to reverse their unprecedented past four seasons without a trophy in their 50th anniversary campaign under coach Ernst Middendorp.

Pirates‚ who floundered in the bottom half of the PSL in the first half of the season‚ have hit impressive form since Middendorp’s German compatriot Josef Zinnbauer took charge of them on December 10.

Bucs have won seven and drawn one out of eight league games under Zinnbauer to storm to just six points adrift of Chiefs‚ but having played a game more.

Defending PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns are four points behind Chiefs.