It's sweet revenge for Al Ahly

Al Ahly coach Rene Weiler admitted that there was pressure from the club and supporters to get revenge against Mamelodi Sundowns after what happened last year.

The Egyptians dumped Sundowns out of the CAF Champions League quarterfinal with a 3-1 aggregate win.

The result was sweet vengeance from the previous season when Sundowns thrashed them 5-0 in Atteridgeville.

"It was not good to lose 0-5. This time we have progressed to the semifinals and it is a good result for us and revenge for the team," the Swiss-born Weiler said.

The last four teams in the competition have been confirmed. Al Ahly will face Moroccan side Wydad and Zamalek will face Raja Casablanca in the semis.

Weiler said: "For now we are not thinking about the semifinal, we will be celebrating the win and later we will start to prepare for the semis.

"I am happy to have two Egyptian teams in the semis. We did our job and we have qualified for the next round. It's good for the image of the image of Egyptian football."